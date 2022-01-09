Nearly 90 Roman-era artifacts have been discovered in northwestern Turkey.

Security forces in Balikesir province seized a number of items, including metallic coins.

Turkiye’s BALIKESIR

According to a statement from the governorate, the Ayvalik gendarmerie command confirmed that a suspect planned to sell multiple historical objects.

87 metallic coins and two other Roman-era artifacts were discovered during an operation at the suspect’s home.

Forces seized artifacts from the past and filed charges against the suspect.

