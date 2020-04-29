Nearly a third of residents at 22 bed Essex care home die from coronavirus

Nearly a third of residents at a 22 bed Essex care home have died during the coronavirus pandemic as its boss revealed staff feel under ‘tremendous pressure’ and fear catching the killer infection.

It comes after the care home sector has seen a rapid escalation in the number of deaths with care homes bosses blaming the climbing death toll on a ‘reckless stiff broom’ policy to send back hundreds of elderly Covid-19 patients to free up hospital beds last week.

Director of care at Westcliff Lodge Care Home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, Jenny Smith, revealed the devastating impact coronavirus is having at the care home.

‘We’re all still adjusting and trying to process the loss,’ she told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

‘The loss and the pain and the devastation. We have many people off sick as well with suspected Covid, so we’ve been under tremendous pressure.

‘There’s so much fear among the staff because this is a virus that affects people of all ages, and that’s a really primary difference really compared to normal influenza outbreaks.’

A shock report today revealed the real death toll may be 55 per cent higher than the daily updates given by the Department of Health because they don’t include people dying outside of hospitals and don’t take into account a lag in how fatalities are recorded.

Weekly data collated by the Office for National Statistics shows that there had been 22,351 coronavirus deaths in England and Wales by April 17 – a significant rise on the 14,451 counted by health chiefs.

If the same increase – 54.6 per cent – were applied to the total UK death toll confirmed today (21,731) it could mean the real number of victims is in the region of 33,600.

ONS data, which is released each week and offers the only true picture on how many people have died outside of hospitals, recorded 3,096 COVID-19 care home deaths by April 17. This was almost triple the 1,043 total announced the week before, with 2,000 new fatalities in the space of a week.

Many of those who die outside of hospitals are not tested for the coronavirus while alive, meaning this data shows Britain’s outbreak is much larger than it appears. Some are never officially diagnosed and are only suspected to have had the illness.

Last week care home bosses blamed the sector’s soaring death toll on government guidance telling hospitals to discharge elderly residents to free up beds.

The plan, drafted on March 17, told NHS hospitals that ‘timely discharge’ was important – and told care homes to accept patients who had not even been tested for coronavirus.

On the testing of residents, Jenny Smith added: ‘Of course it wasn’t timely enough.

‘But I feel that’s an issue perhaps beyond this country’s control because we didn’t have the same set-up, say, as Germany.

‘Even more importantly, it perhaps wasn’t reliable enough because some people were tested twice and had different results.’