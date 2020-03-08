Nebraska suspends G Mack for violating team rules

Nebraska starting point guard Cam Mack was suspended by the program for Thursday night’s game at No. 25 Michigan for a violation of team rules, the Cornhuskers announced less than 90 minutes before tipoff at Ann Arbor, Mich.

“Just opportunity for our other guys to step up and maybe play a little bit bigger role than they otherwise would have,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said on his pregame radio show, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “Things don’t change for our team. We need to go out and play with great effort.”

The 6-foot-2 sophomore is averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 28 games (24 starts) this season for the Huskers, who had a school-record 14-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s game.

Mack has been disciplined on three previous occasions this season, though those cost him starts each time instead of sitting out entire games. Being late to a film session or for the team bus were among the issues. He also missed a Feb. 24 game at Illinois due to illness.

On Dec. 15, Mack posted the first triple-double in Nebraska history in the Cornhuskers’ 70-56 Big Ten victory over visiting Purdue. He finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

–Field Level Media