Nebraska WR Spielman takes leave of absence

Nebraska expects to be without starting wide receiver JD Spielman this spring.

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” coach Scott Frost said in a news release on Monday. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support.”

Frost said he expects Spielman will return to the Cornhuskers for summer conditioning.

Spielman, entering his fourth season with the Cornhuskers, has 170 receptions for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games (26 starts).

In 2019, he started all 12 games and led Nebraska in receptions (49), receiving yards (898), receiving touchdowns (five) and all-purpose yards (1,038). His 898 receiving yards ranked sixth on the school’s all-time single-season list and he became the first Nebraska player with three 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman’s father, Rick, is the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

