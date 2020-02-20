Nedov aiming for Tokyo gym selection

Coming out of retirement just 18 months ago Australian gymnast Emma Nedov is now in the box seat to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old will compete in this weekend’s artistic gymnastics World Cup round in Melbourne, where a win will help secure a place at her first games.

Gymnasts from 30 countries will take part including a USA team for the first time which includes 2019 world championship silver medallist Jade Carey, who is looking to lock in an Olympic spot on the floor and vault.

Aiming to qualify for the beam, Nedov needs to finish as the top-ranked gymnast with the best three results counting from eight World Cup rounds.

With two events to follow Melbourne, Nedov currently leads after taking silver in the same event last year while she then won her first World Cup title in Baku, Azerbaijan.

China’s Li Qi is second followed by Japan’s Mana Oguchi, although another Japanese gymnast Urara Ashikawa could surprise after winning in Cottbus in November.

China were set to send a team of 17 gymnasts to Australia but didn’t because of travel bans arising out of the coronavirus.

Nedov said she felt comfortable competing back in Melbourne.

“It’s in the same place as it was last year so that’s helpful – I’ve been there and done that,” Nedov said.

“The next three World Cups have a bit of pressure behind them and for me especially, on an apparatus like beam where it is a bit of a gamble, I’ve really got to not think about rankings.

“I’ve got to think that I’ve done the preparation and everything I can do to be ready so I’m just going to have to trust that.”

Nedov missed competing in Rio where the Australian team narrowly failed to qualify and then in May 2017 she ruptured her Achilles.

She tried to come back for the 2018 Commonwealth Games but it was too soon into her recovery so she retired for six months.

“I said to myself that I would give it another shot and if I’ve taken too long off and my body can’t do it anymore, that’s fine,” the Sydneysider said.

“But I found it easier than I had anticipated and if anything the time off had let my injuries relax and mentally I was happy to go to the gym.”

Tyson Bull and Georgia Godwin are among the competing Australians who have already secured their spots for the Tokyo Games.