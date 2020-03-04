Need for Speed Heat Spring Update patch notes, changes, new cars and more

NFS Heat got a massive new update today – here’s everything you need to know about the game’s huge Spring Update and all the changes it brings

Need for Speed Heat today received its new spring update – huge new patch that brings players more dream cars to ‘customize, tune, and push past the limit’ (EA’s words, not ours).

Need for Speed Heat saw a slew of new rides get added to the game, which are available to use via Black Market Delivery.

The new Car Pack includes a free and paid option that adds new rides, challenge sets, character outfits, customization items and vanity items.

The patch notes that have arrived to support this new update are substantial – perhaps the most substantial set of patch notes I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this job for nearly a decade.

So if you’re keen to read them, sit yourself down, get a cuppa, and commit to the changelog.

Black Market Delivery

As touched upon in the Under the Hood article, the March Update features the first Black Market Delivery. Once you’ve launched the updated game, you’ll meet Raziel. He’ll give you a call to let you know that there’s a car waiting to be collected down at Port Murphy. That’s only the beginning – as you pick it up, Raziel will give you tasks, and as time goes on, you can unlock new character customization, vanity items and a body kit for that car.

Two cars are released with the March Update. The Aston Martin DB11 Volante ‘19 comes as a free addition, being a variant of an existing car. The second one is a brand new paid car, the McLaren F1 ‘93.

Along with unlocking new vanity items like the new Beat Sync underglow, you will also notice that you’re playing some new events. Once completed, you will be able to replay them outside of the Black Market Delivery.

Quality of Life improvements

Adjustable camera shake

“Game is not paused” Notification

New item notification

Vanity Items

Race visuals

Other

When you launch NFS Heat while you’re offline after having the March Update installed, you will notice a tile in the social menu mentioning “Rival Crews”. It is a game feature concept that we were exploring, but unfortunately won’t be releasing. Such is life in game development. There are a lot of ideas and concepts floating around. Some of them are released and some will just remain concepts – like this one. We just wanted to give you a heads up that the tile found its way into the game, but it doesn’t have any functionality – and we’re looking at a possibility of removing the tile in the future.

Before we get to the Bugfixes, here are the release timing and estimated file sizes for the March Update:

Release Timing – March 3

Estimated File Sizes

Missions

Events

UI

Cars / Garage

Visual

Audio

World

This is a very extensive list of changes to the world. There are a lot of minor tweaks for LOD issues, or instances where you could go to the middle of nowhere and drive through a rock because it was missing a collision volume. Then there’s buildings that were missing an entrance and other fun things.

We divided this into sections, as there’s a bunch of changes related to three different categories.

Collisions : We have tweaked some collisions. When we talk about collisions, we’re usually talking about your car hitting any other object in the environment, sometimes even another car. Or being able to drive your car into objects or below terrain, as the textures are not matching the collision models.

Reset points : This second category includes instances when your car would reset, when the game would think that you’re out of bounds. Most of these occurrences were in very specific places far off the busy streets, and not places you would frequent during races or challenges.

Visual : The last category covers changes that are mainly or purely visual. Slightly misaligned textures, floating vegetation, houses that are just slightly too high or low compared to the ground.

Collisions

Reset points

Performance

Other