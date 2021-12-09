Neeli Bendapudi is praised by Penn State trustees as “the whole package” for leading the university.

Trustees at Penn State describe Neeli Bendapudi as “the whole package” for leading the university.

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Neeli Bendapudi, the current president of the University of Louisville, as the university’s 19th president.

Six trustees were unable to attend the special meeting on Thursday and did not vote, though several expressed support for the hire in their absence.

Bendapudi will take over for President Eric Barron, who announced his retirement in February.

Bendapudi, a 58-year-old native Indian, becomes Penn State’s first female and non-white president, making history for Pennsylvania’s largest public university.

Trustees were ecstatic, hailing her combination of business and academic leadership experience.

“When it comes to remarkable university leadership, Neeli Bendapudi is the whole package,” said Bill Oldsey, a trustee and member of the presidential recruitment and selection committee.

A standing ovation followed the vote.

She is expected to take office on or before July 1, 2022.

Bendapudi was given a five-year deal.

Her base salary is set at (dollar)950,000, with annual increases to be considered by the board of directors in the future.

Bendapudi would also receive (dollar)350,000 in annual supplemental compensation, a (dollar)100,000 transition payment in July 2022, and a (dollar)1,250,000 completion payment if she is still serving as president at the end of the contract.

Kathy Casey, chair of the Compensation Committee, stated that the salary and terms were comparable to those offered by Penn State’s university peers.

Bendapudi was born in the Indian city of Vizag and immigrated to the United States in 1994 to pursue her doctorate at the University of Kansas.

Bendapudi has only been at Louisville since May of last year.

She made national headlines shortly after becoming president of the University of Louisville when the university decided to rename its football stadium from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium to just Cardinal Stadium after the founder of the national pizza chain admitted to using the N-word during a conference call with marketing executives earlier that year.

According to her bio,

“She has a doctorate in marketing from the University of Kansas and has taught as a marketing professor at…

