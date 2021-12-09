Neeli Bendapudi, the incoming president of Penn State, talks about her plans for the future.

Neeli Bendapudi, the new president of Penn State, talks about her plans for the future.

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr

Following a vote by the Board of Trustees on Thursday, Neeli Bendapudi will become the 19th president of Penn State University.

Bendapudi is currently the president of the University of Louisville, and she is expected to take over as Penn State’s president from Eric J Barron.

Bendapudi held a news conference at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with Board of Trustees chair Matthew Schuyler after being elected to the position on Thursday.

Both Schuyler and Bendapudi’s introductory remarks can be seen above, or you can watch them on YouTube by clicking here.

Bendapudi is the first woman and person of color to lead Penn State University. She previously worked at Louisville, the University of Kansas, Texas A&M University, and Ohio State University.

Bill Oldsey, a trustee and member of the presidential recruitment and selection committee, said, “Neeli Bendapudi is the whole package when it comes to remarkable university leadership.”

More on Bendapudi’s appointment as Penn State’s next president can be found here.

Below are photos from Thursday’s press conference and announcement:

The next president of Penn State is Neeli Bendapudi, who was elected by the trustees.

For more information, visit:

INFOSURHOY’s Daniel Gallen covers Penn State. Contact him at [email protected]

On Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, you can follow him.

On Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, follow INFOSURHOY’s Penn State coverage.