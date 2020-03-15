NEGATIVE: Trump confirmed not to have coronavirus despite recent contacts with infected Brazilian officials

US President Donald Trump’s test for the Covid-19 he took in the wake of contacting at least two Brazilian officials with the virus, has come back negative, the White House announced.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the statement put out by Trump’s physician, Sean P. Conley, reads.

President Trump’s physician says the President tested negative for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Vv94hgC0Co — Emel Akan (@mlakan) March 14, 2020

While initially brushing off concerns about him potentially contracting the deadly virus at the reception he hosted for a Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump acquiesced, telling a new conference on Saturday that he had taken the test.

Pressure for Trump to test for the Covid-19 – a flu-like virus that is now ravaging Europe and Americas after the outbreak winded down in China – has been mounting since it became known that three Brazilian officials, ambassador to the US, Nestor Forster, Senator Nelsinho Trad and Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro all tested positive for the virus.

The all three were present at the meeting with Trump that took place over the past weekend in his Florida residence.

On Friday, Trump’s Brazilian counterpart, Bolsonaro, announced that he also tested negative for the virus amid reports that a growing number of the Latin American country’s officials were not such as lucky to dodge the disease.

The all-clear given to Trump by the White House medical staff has failed to persuade #Resistance on Twitter, the members of which wasted no time in casting doubt on the statement, with some going as far as to suggest that Trump had never taken the test.

I’m positive that Trump’s negative test never actually happened — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 14, 2020

Trump has tested negative for the Coronavirus, the White House says. We all know this means he either actually tested positive or wasn’t tested at all. — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) March 14, 2020

Trump Dr. says his test result is negative.Dear friends; if Trump was actually tested AND tested positive, is there one person on earth who thinks Trump would admit it? — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) March 14, 2020

Trump’s supporters, however, used the occasion to tear into mainstream media for fanning the Covid-19 hysteria and defaming the US leader by “spreading disgusting rumors” about his health.

BREAKING:President Trump has tested NEGATIVE for the China VirusThe mainstream media has spent the last week spreading disgusting rumors about his healthThey hate Trump more than they love AmericaIt’s time for the left stop the false attacks against the president — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2020

BREAKING:President Trump’s virus test just came back NEGATIVE.Too bad, libs. Better luck next time.Now let’s test every Democrat and News reporter. — 💥robg💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍎🏋️‍♂️👑💥💥💥 (@reubing) March 14, 2020

