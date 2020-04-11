Neigh sweat! Meet the winner of the virtual Grand National who didn’t even need to leave the paddock

He had just won his trainer a virtual fortune by coming first in the computer simulated Grand National at 18-1.

But Potters Corner was yesterday enjoying a real-world rest at his home farm in Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

And trainer Christian Williams was looking rather proud of him.

For while the Grand National could not be run at Aintree this year – thanks to the coronavirus lockdown – almost five million viewers tuned in to watch a computer simulation of the race broadcast on ITV on Saturday.

And bookmakers are to donate a real £2.6million to NHS charities as a result.

Potters Corner was ‘ridden’ to victory by teenage jockey Jack Tudor, beating Walk in the Mill in the final stretch, with the virtual event drawing in almost a respectable third of the TV audience at the time.

Potters Corner’s trainer Mr Williams, a former jockey himself, said after the race: ‘I’m delighted, it’s great, and great to cheer everyone up, stuck in their houses in tough times – I think even people from outside of racing were tuned in.’

The virtual race involves computer imagery and mathematical calculations based on racing form.