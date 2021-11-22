Neighbors are at odds after a fence was erected to prevent children from playing football in the park because the killjoy was tired of fetching the ball.

Neighbors are at odds after a fence was erected to prevent kids from playing football in the park because the killjoy was tired of fetching the ball.

Neighbors are up in arms after a “killjoy” council erected a fence to prevent children from playing football – in a park.

Mid Devon District Council erected a wooden rail blocking off a set of goalposts painted on a garage wall, causing outrage among residents.

For decades, local children had used the posts at Headweir Road Park in Cullompton, Devon.

However, the fence was recently erected in response to a complaint from neighbors who were tired of balls being thrown into their gardens.

Brian Reeby, who has lived near the park for decades, claims to have painted the goal outline on his garage for children over 30 years ago.

“I painted the goal so they would kick the ball in the corner of the park rather than near the road where they could damage cars,” Mr Reeby explained.

“We’ve had little tournaments, and now all the kids come down here and have picnics while playing against the garage.”

According to him, the issues began when nearby neighbors began to complain.

Things got so bad, according to Mr Reeby, that police were called to deal with a fight between children in the park and their neighbors.

Putting up a fence, according to another neighbor who did not want to be identified, seemed excessive.

She admitted, “It’s gotten a little out of hand.”

“There appears to be a negative vibe.

“Football has been played there for years by kids.

Neighbors simply returned the ball at one point.”

Some residents thought putting up netting to keep footballs out of back gardens would have been a better solution.

“For a few pounds, a structure with netting could have extended the protective height of garden fence where balls occasionally rebound into the garden – just like many golf courses use,” one person commented on Facebook.

“All this fuss over kids playing football against a wall with a goal painted on it by the owner of the garage who has allowed the kids to use it for the past 30 years and only one household complaining because a ball went astray,” another wrote.

“What a sad state of affairs, and what a complete waste of money that could have gone to a more deserving cause.”

Cullompton Town Council took on the cost of park maintenance four years ago when Mid Devon District Council was looking to dispose of play areas.

“Headweir Road play area is land owned by MDDC and run as a play area by Cullompton Town Council,” said a spokesperson for Mid Devon District Council and Cullompton Town Council in a joint statement.

“While we value…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]