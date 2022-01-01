Neighbors are outraged after a ‘passive aggressive’ resident sends them cards over the holidays instructing them to be quiet at 10 p.m.

Neighbors are outraged after a ‘passive aggressive’ resident sends them holiday cards requesting that they be quiet at 10 p.m.

Neighbors are furious after a ‘passive aggressive’ resident sends them holiday cards instructing them to turn off their lights at 10 p.m.

A PARTY-pooper tried to dampen their neighbors’ holiday spirits by sending all of them cards instructing them to be quiet at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

In a Reddit post after receiving the request in the mail, a disgruntled Houston resident dubbed the killer “Karen.”

The card began, “Wishing you joyous moments, happy memories, and a very merry Christmas.”

The message inside, however, failed to spread much holiday cheer as people prepared to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Day.

It said, “Dear Neighbor…”

“As we all know, 2021 was a trying year for many in our community.

“For some, it was a job loss, for others, an income loss, and for many of us, it was a loss of health.”

“This holiday season, we’re asking each of us to be kind and considerate of our neighbors who are struggling.”

“It all starts with a ban on loud music and fireworks after 10 p.m.,” says the statement.

“A Silent Night is the best present we can give,” the card concluded.

One of the recipients of the anonymous card complained on Reddit, “Some Karen mailed these out to my entire neighborhood with no return address.”

This isn’t going to work, in my opinion.

“The majority of the noise comes from the apartments about a mile away,” they added, “because they like to shoot fireworks during Christmas and New Year.”

“I’m not sure why they sent the cards to the houses because in my 27 years here, I’ve never seen anyone set off fireworks or listen to loud music outside of the apartments.”

People were split on whether the individual was correct in requesting some peace and quiet during the holidays.

“While it’s a little out there,” one person said, “I’m not opposed to the message.”

Another agreed, “It sounds like some rude a**holes are blasting loud music and launching fireworks after 10 p.m.”

It seems more “Karen” to send a card instead of calling the cops.

“I’m siding with Karen in this instance.”

It would be one thing if she said 7 or 8, but 10 p.m. is a reasonable time to stop shooting fireworks and blasting house-rocking music,” said a third party.

“It’s a little pass-agg and it IS NYE, but I’m not sure,” someone else said.

