Neighbours was canceled by Channel 5 in a move that could spell the end of the Australian soap’s 36-year run.

Neighbours has been dropped by Channel 5 in a move that could spell the end of the Australian soap’s 36-year run.

Neighbours premiered on March 18, 1985, and helped launch Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce’s careers.

It was first broadcast by the BBC in the United Kingdom, but in 2008, it was moved to Channel 5.

Neighbours filming will be temporarily halted on Monday as Network 10 searches for a new partner, but the broadcaster has stated that filming will resume and that it is hopeful of finding a new backer.

“If another broadcast partner comes forward, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours,” a Network 10 spokesperson said.

Network 10 is committed to the show, its cast and crew, and is hopeful that Fremantle [the show’s production company]will find a new partner.”

“We recognize that there will be disappointment about this decision,” a spokesperson for Channel 5 said after rumours grew over the weekend.

Our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has a strong appeal among our audience.”

“It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle, and the entire production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series,” the statement continued.

“Of course, we’d like to thank the fans for their continued support of Neighbours over the years.”

In the United Kingdom, Neighbours has over one million viewers, whereas in Australia, it is broadcast on a digital channel with a smaller audience.

The director of programming at Channel 5 said in January that he had turned down the government’s request for more “distinctively British” TV shows because the channel is “viewer-driven,” not “government-led.”

