Neil Cavuto has been absent from Fox News for a month due to health concerns, leaving fans concerned.

Viewers are concerned because NEIL Cavuto has not appeared on Fox News since January 12.

Since joining the network in 1996, the 63-year-old Fox News host has hosted three shows across the network.

The New York native hosts three Fox Network shows: Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto Live, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast on the Fox Business Network’s sister channel.

For nearly a month, Fox correspondents Charles Payne, Ashley Webster, Edward Lawrence, David Asman, Sandra Smith, or Jackie DeAngelis have hosted all of Cavuto’s shows.

Cavuto has over 50,000 Twitter followers, making him one of the network’s most popular hosts.

Cavuto’s official Twitter account has continued to announce guest hosts and provide updates on his show’s latest episodes despite his absence.

Despite his busy schedule as a result of his celebrity, the anchor has had health issues for the majority of his career and suffers from pain while filming.

Cavuto was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the immune system, when he first started his career in 1987.

He underwent radiation and chemotherapy, but ten years later, the television personality began to exhibit concerning symptoms once more.

The published author told People in 2002, “I was stumbling and falling.”

“I’d be prickly when I awoke.”

“My legs felt like they were on stilts.”

Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a degenerative neurological disease, and those symptoms turned out to be caused by something else entirely.

Cavuto told Health.com, “When it’s really bad, my shoulders can’t move, my head spins, and I can’t feel my arms or legs.”

The host, on the other hand, is adamant about moving forward and doing his job to the best of his ability.

Cavuto has stated, “I’m not a cause, and I’m not a statement.”

“I want to be judged on my accomplishments, not my illness.”

“It’s a drag, but life isn’t a drag,” he explained.

Cavuto’s fans have expressed concern about the anchor’s future since his recent absence from the Fox Network.

“Where is @TeamCavuto Neil Cavuto? Is he OK?” one fan tweeted.

Payne, I really enjoy your shows.

I also enjoy Neil Cavuto; why isn’t he on at 4:00 p.m.? I hope he’s okay.”

“Is Neil Cavuto ok? Where is he? We miss him!” wrote a third viewer.

