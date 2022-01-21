Neil Corbel, a Met Police detective, was sentenced to three years in prison for secretly filming models with spy cameras.

For secretly filming models with spy cameras, Met Police detective Neil Corbel was sentenced to three years in prison.

A senior Metropolitan Police officer was sentenced to three years in prison for secretly filming models during photoshoots in hotel rooms, flats, and Airbnbs.

Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, pretended to be an airline pilot to book women for photo shoots before concealing the cameras in commonplace objects such as tissue boxes, phone chargers, air fresheners, glasses, keys, and headphones.

He was accused by a total of 19 people, including 16 models and three escorts.

Corbel, a former counter-terrorism officer, was suspended by the force where he was assigned to the Continuous Policing Improvement Command after his crimes were exposed.

On Friday, Judge Martin Edmunds QC sentenced him at Isleworth Crown Court for the crimes committed between January 2017 and February 2020 in the London, Manchester, and Brighton areas.

“You used a variety of deceptions to induce women to remove their clothing in your presence so you could record videos for your sexual gratification,” Judge Edmunds told Corbel as he handed down his sentence.

The victims “were entitled to personal autonomy,” according to the judge, and each had established “clear boundaries.”

“It is clear that you found satisfaction in violating those boundaries by committing these offenses rather than seeking out individuals who might have offered you the opportunity to video them without deception,” the judge said.

“You didn’t use your police role to track down or intimidate your victims; instead, it was something you kept hidden from them.”

“Furthermore, the covert recording devices you used appear to have been easily obtained on the internet.”

You did so by strategically placing multiple covert cameras, up to nine in some cases.”

“It is clear that the revelation to your victims that you were a serving police officer has seriously undermined their trust in the police,” he continued. “This is a particularly serious matter for those individuals, given their various lines of work, just as the revelation of your offending must impact public trust.”

After confronting Corbel, three of his victims watched him be sentenced.

