Nene guides Fluminense to first win of Brazilian Serie A season

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain winger Nene converted two penalties as Fluminense beat Internacional 2-1 in the Brazilian Serie A championship on Sunday.

The 39-year-old canceled out Paolo Guerrero’s 28th-minute opener just before half-time and netted with another spot-kick 13 minutes from time at the Maracana.

It was Fluminense’s first win of the campaign and lifted them to ninth in the 20-team standings after three matches. Internacional dropped to third with two wins and a loss.

Meanwhile, Vasco da Gama rose to second place following a 2-1 home win over Sao Paulo.

Argentinian forward German Cano struck twice in 13 second-half minutes before Reinaldo Silva pegged a goal back for the visitors in second-half stoppage time.

Sao Paulo fell to 11th place with a win and a draw from their two matches so far.

In Belo Horizonte, forward Marrony scored a brace as Atletico Mineiro maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 home defeat of Ceara.

Atletico lead the league with three wins from as many matches while Ceara are 18th with one draw and two losses.

In Sunday’s other matches, Santos beat Atletico Paranaense 3-1, Botafogo drew 0-0 at Fortaleza, Sport Recife held Atletico Goianiense to a 1-1 draw in Goiania and Bahia won 2-1 at home to Bragantino. Enditem