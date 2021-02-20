Nepal attaches great importance to combat climate change: Nepali President

KATHMANDU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari said on Thursday that the country attaches great importance to the agenda on climate change.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Bhandari made such statement while meeting with Alok Sharma, President of UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) at her office in the national capital Kathmandu.

During the meeting, Sharma briefed the COP26 goals and welcomed Nepal’s constructive participants, given the country’s long-standing commitment to climate action.

President Bhandari believed that international collaborations would contribute to tackling adverse effects, especially in climate-vulnerable countries such as Nepal, according to the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma held a meeting with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and cooperation on climate action and cooperation in the energy sector, among others, were exchanged during the meeting. Enditem