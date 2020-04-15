Nepal extends coronavirus lockdown until April 27

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Nepal on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown until April 27 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, took the decision as two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s decision came hours after India extended nationwide lockdown until May 3. Landlocked Nepal shares an 1,800-kilometer (1,118-mile) open border with India.

Nepal went into lockdown on March 24. People are advised to stay indoors and only essential services such as hospitals, police and grocery stores remained open. Public transport is also halted.

On Tuesday, a 58-year-old man and his 81-year-old mother, who arrived in Nepal from the U.K. three weeks ago, tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 1.93 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with nearly 121,000 deaths, and almost 464,400 recovered.