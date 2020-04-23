Nepal receives medical supplies donated by China’s Tibet Autonomous Region

KATHMANDU, April 22 (Xinhua) — Nepal on Wednesday received a batch of medical supplies donated by the Tibet Autonomous Region of China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nepali government and the Chinese Embassy to Nepal confirmed.

The donation included 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs), 1,000 infrared thermometers, two PCR machines, 20,000 testing kits and 50 boxes of disinfectant wet wipes, the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Chinese Embassy said these items were handed over to the Nepali side at the China-Nepal Friendship Bridge at Zhangmu-Tatopani port.

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli wrote on Tweeter, confirming the arrival of the medical supply. “Nepal received today the essential medical items to fight the COVID-19 pandemic from the Tibet Autonomous Region. I thank the government of the Tibet Autonomous region for this generous support.”

Lal Bahadur Khatri, chief customs officer at Tatopani customs office told Xinhua that the medical supplies from China were transported to capital Kathmandu on Wednesday evening.

Last month, Nepal received the first batch of medical supplies from the Chinese government such as phosphate tablets, protective clothing and portable ventilators, among others, which also included items donated by China’s Sichuan Province.

Nepal has also received medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation as well.

The statement from the Chinese Embassy said that China and Nepal have always maintained solidarity and helped each other in fighting the COVID-19. Enditem