Nepal registers record-high single day COVID-19 deaths

KATHMANDU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Nepali government on Wednesday confirmed the record-high single day fatality of eight deaths due to COVID-19 , bringing the death toll to 91.

Eight people, aged between 32 to 78 died from COVID-19, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday. “Among them, six are males and two are females.”

Meanwhile, the Nepali government reported 484 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 24,432.

Nepal has been witnessing a sudden rise of daily deaths and new cases in recent days. last week, 26 people lost their lives from pandemic, according to the ministry.

“The fatality rate has risen as infections are growing among the older people,” Sameer Adhikari, joint spokesperson at the health ministry told Xinhua, last week.

According to the health official, the growing transmission in clusters of communities has resulted in growing infections among older people lately.

In the initial months, most of the COVID-19 cases were found in young migrant workers coming back from foreign countries. The health official said that the number of death was less as their immune system was stronger.

The Nepali government formally lifted the nearly four-month long lockdown on July 22, allowing almost all economic and social activities to operate largely without restrictions, which led to surging COVID-19 cases. Enditem