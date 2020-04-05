Nepal reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, total number reaches 9

KATHMANDU, April 4 (Xinhua) — Two days after recording of the sixth positive case of COVID-19, the Nepali government on Saturday confirmed three new cases in a single day in the far western region of the country.

“Three new cases of COVID-19 have been found in two males, both India-returnees, and a local female. This is the first time that Nepal has discovered a locally transmitted coronavirus case,” the Ministry of Health and Population said on its official Facebook page.

According to the ministry, of the three infected, one is a 21-year-old male from far-western district Kailali, and another is a 41-year-old male from Kanchanpur district.

It has been confirmed that the third person is a 31-year-old woman from Kailali district, who is relative of a former infected person undergoing treatment in the same district.

The Nepali government has enforced a nationwide lockdown on travels from air and ground, closed borders and shut down most of industries and businesses except those related to essential goods.

The lockdown will last until April 7, however the government is considering extension of the lockdown for another week, which is yet to be finalized.