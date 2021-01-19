Nepal reports first three cases of new strain of coronavirus

KATHMANDU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Nepali government on Monday confirmed that three people who had come to Nepal from Britain had tested positive for a new variant of coronavirus first identified in Britain.

The new strain of the coronavirus said to be 70 percent more infectious and it has spread in several countries across the world. The Himalayan country has joined in the list.

“A 28-year old woman and two men, aged 67 years and 32 years, were tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19,” Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population said in a press statement on Monday.

It is the first time that Nepal reported infection with a new variant of coronavirus. Enditem