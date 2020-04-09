Nepal to extend visa of foreign tourists for free

KATHMANDU, April 7 (Xinhua) — Nepal plans to extend visas of tourists for free to provide relief for stranded tourists due to the current nationwide lockdown.

“Tourists whose visas have expired during the period of lockdown will be exempt of the charge,” said Sagar Acharya, chief immigration officer of Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The decision comes in line with the government’s decision to impose nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

With lockdown in effect, all the services except the ones deemed essentials have been closed, transportation included. With no means of transportation to return back to Kathmandu and the government’s decision to suspend international flights, many tourists have been left stranded in different parts of the country.

“However, we were directed to not fine tourists whose visas had expired after the announcement of lockdown some 10 days ago,” Acharya told Xinhua on Tuesday.

A total of 2,679 people have departed from TIA in special chartered flights since the announcement of lockdown in the country.