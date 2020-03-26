Nepal to open borders with China for only for movement of goods

KATHMANDU, March 25 (Xinhua) — Nepali government on Wednesday decided to open borders with China only for cross-border movement of goods, a senior of Nepali government said.

Cross border movement of goods and people between the two neighbours has remained halted for the last two months due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee headed by Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwar Pokharel formed to tackle COVID-19 on Wednesday decided to open the borders with China for movement of goods with immediate effect.

Nepal and China have two international border points — Rasuwagadhi-Kerung (Geelong) and Tatopani-Zhangmu.

Baikuntha Aryal, secretary at Nepal’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply told Xinhua on Wednesday evening that the decision was taken to ensure supply of essential goods including that of health equipments as the Himalayan country has been imposing weeklong lockdown starting from Tuesday to prevent Coronavirus from spreading.

“The goods will be allowed to import from China by completing all necessary protocols,” he said.

He however said that border points would remain closed for the people’s movement. Nepal has shut down all land border points for the movement of people amid COVID-19 threat.