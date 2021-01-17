Nepalese mountaineers make history by scaling K2 for first time in winter

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — An expedition from Nepal scaled K2, the second highest peak of the world for the first time in winter on Saturday, Seven Summit Treks, the company which organized the expedition, said on Twitter.

“We did it, believe me we did it – journey to the summit never done before. The Karakorum’s ‘Savage Mountain’ been summited in most dangerous season: WINTER. Nepalese Climbers finally reached the summit of Mt. K2 (Chhogori 8,611m) this afternoon at 17:00 local time,” the post read.

Speaking to Xinhua, Karar Haidari, secretary general of Alpine Club of Pakistan, a non-governmental organization working for promotion of mountaineering and adventure tourism in Pakistan, said the 10-member Nepalese team was the first one to reach the summit of 8,611 meters in winter.

A total of 48 mountaineers including five women reached the mountain’s base camp to kick off the expedition on Dec. 29, 2020, out of which five got injured and many others returned due to tough weather at the peak, he said.

Talking about the reason for the mountain being the only major peak not scaled in winter, Haidari said that it is the deadliest among the five highest peaks in the world and that on average one in every four dies on the way to the summit even in summer during which it has been scaled multiple times.

“It is the highest point of the Karakoram, which is very steep and in winter the temperature here falls below minus 50 degrees Celsius. Extremely cold weather coupled with winds at the speed of 100-200 km per hour makes it the most challenging expedition in the world for mountaineers,” he said.

Haidari said that last year only two to three expeditions came to Pakistan during the whole year due to worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns, adding that the adventure tourism started again by the end of last year and is expected to return to normal in the new year which started with the good news of scaling the K2. Enditem