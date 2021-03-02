Nepali president calls House session on March 7

KATHMANDU, March 1 (Xinhua) — Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the session of the House of Representatives on March 7 on the recommendation of the government.

The cabinet, led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Monday recommended the resumption of the house session as per the directives from the Supreme Court.

“President Bhandari summoned the House session for March 7 as recommended by the cabinet on Monday,” Jagannath Panta, spokesperson at the President’s Office, told Xinhua. “The meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. at the International Convention Center, Baneshwor.”

On Feb. 23, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana overturned the decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying it was unconstitutional.

It had directed the government to call the house session within 13 days of the verdict by March 8. On the recommendation of Oli, President Bhandari on Dec. 20 dissolved the House of Representatives and called the midterm elections on April 30 and May 10.

After two months of hearing on 13 different writs filed against the dissolution, the Supreme Court said Prime Minister Oli did not have the authority to dissolve the parliament. Enditem