Nepalis returning from China’s Wuhan tested negative for COVID-19: health ministry

KATHMANDU, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — All 175 Nepali people evacuated from China’s Wuhan and quarantined in Nepal’s Bhaktapur have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Population announced here on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Kathmandu, the health ministry said that all the 175 Nepalis including 134 males and 41 females are tested negative of COVID-19.

The announcement comes after their nasal and oropharygeal swabs were collected on Sunday and tests were done at the National Public Health Laboratory for three days. According to the ministry, the tests for coronavirus were done from the real time RT-PCR process.

“The swabs were collected and tested by a special team of the National Public Health Laboratory, and all the reports have come out negative. They don’t have any infection and are completely well,” Khagaraj Baral, secretary at the ministry, said at the press conference.

The ministry informed that the tests of all the returnees will be carried out again after the end of the quarantine period of minimum two weeks.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that it has been working effectively for the alertness, control and prevention of the spread of virus in Nepal. It has urged the locals of Bhaktapur, particularly around the quarantine zone, not to live in fear as there is no infection among these people.