Nepal’s central bank to help enterprises affected by COVID-19

KATHMANDU, March 3 (Xinhua) — Nepal’s central bank has said it would introduce measures to help Nepali businesses being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Mid-Term Review of the Monetary Policy 2019-20 released by the central bank on Monday evening, the Nepal Rastra Bank said that it would identify the sectors being affected by COVID-19 and enterprises in those sectors would be offered loans at cheaper rates, and those who are struggling to repay the loans would be allowed to reschedule repayment table.

Nepali central bank had taken similar measures in the aftermath of the earthquake in the country in 2015 that killed around 9,000 people.

“One of the sectors being directly affected by this virus is tourism where there was huge optimism because of the Visit Nepal Year 2020,” Gunakar Bhatta, spokesperson at the Nepali central bank told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday instructed to suspend the Visit Nepal Year-2020 to avoid the risk of COVID-19 on Nepalis during the cabinet meeting, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, minister for health and population, told Xinhua on Monday.

In order to provide loans at a cheaper rate, the Nepali central bank has planned to reorient the refinance facility to the sectors affected by the COVID-19.

Currently, tourism is one of the sectors getting refinance facility under which banks can get finance from central bank at 3 percent and tourism sector can get the same financial resources at 7 percent interest rate from the banks.

Average interest rate of the commercial banks has stood at around 12 percent currently, according to Nepali central bank.

“Such facilities will be reoriented to the tourism and other affected sectors so that they could get more amounts under this facility,” Bhatta said.

The central bank has also warned about the possible impact of COVID-19 on remittance inflow as the virus has entered into Gulf region where thousands of Nepali migrant workers are employed and send remittance back home.

Remittance is the largest source of foreign exchange reserve in Nepal and possible decrease in remittance will constraint Nepal’s ability to import essential goods for the country.

Remittance is also the source of deposits in the banks as well as the source of consumptions of many households in the Himalayan country. “If remittance is affected as a result of coronavirus, it will have multidimensional risk for the Nepali economy,” Bhatta said.