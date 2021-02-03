Netanyahu says Israel to begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel will begin “gradually” lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week.

“We will start with a gradual opening as early as next week, but we will exit with caution,” the prime minister told a press conference.

He said that the country’s large-scale coronavirus vaccination rollout is “a key” to exiting the pandemic and the third nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on Dec. 27, 2020.

“We are in the midst of a race between the vaccination campaign and the coronavirus variant,” he said.

He said that the new variants have spread quickly in Israel. “Only a few days ago, the variant accounted for 70 percent of all samples taken, and today, it accounts for some 80 percent,” he said. “The spread is massive.”

Netanyahu called for vaccinating 90 percent of the people over 50 years old in two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Israeli cabinet is expected to convene to discuss which restrictions will be lifted and when.

Israel imposed a strict third lockdown last month, closing its international airport and most of its border crossings, to contain the fast spread of the virus. Enditem