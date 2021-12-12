Netanyahu’s family will lose their security protection in Israel.

Netanyahu’s family will no longer be protected by Israel.

Netanyahu claims that he and his family could be assassinated.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

The family of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer be protected by Israeli authorities, according to a decision made on Sunday by Israeli authorities.

According to the official KAN channel, a ministerial committee looking into Netanyahu’s request to extend security protection for him and his family for another six months decided to end the arrangement as of Monday.

Netanyahu filed a police report on Friday accusing someone of inciting violence against him and his family.

Last week, the former prime minister turned opposition leader claimed that he and his family could be assassinated by Iran and other hostile countries to Israel.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.