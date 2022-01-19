Netflix and other subscription services cost Gen Z nearly (dollar)380 per month, according to research.

Netflix and other subscription services cost Gen Z nearly (dollar)380 per month, according to a study.

It appears that someone’s preferred binge-watching platform is determined by their generation.

According to a new study, one’s preference for streaming services is determined by whether they are a baby boomer, a millennial, or a Gen Zer.

A group of 1,300 American adults responded to a survey pertaining to a variety of questions regarding subscription services divided into five categories: video streaming, music, food, miscellaneous, and beauty, which was conducted and published by purveyors of coupons, WeThrift.com.

According to the findings, the baby boomer generation prefers to watch all things video on Amazon Prime, whereas Gen X adores ESPN.

Hulu is preferred by millennials in general, while Apple TV appears to be popular among Gen Z.

However, just because one streaming service is more popular than another in a certain demographic doesn’t mean people aren’t buying multiple subscriptions at once.

Amazon Prime proved to be a popular streaming service among all generations, with 72 percent of respondents saying they use it.

Gen Z is the group that spends the most money on streaming subscriptions, with a monthly cost of around (dollar)377.

WeThrift.com also discovered that there is a generational divide when it comes to music subscriptions: Boomers, for example, prefer iHeartRadio, while Millennials prefer Spotify.

However, Gen X and Gen Z have something in common when it comes to their top choice in Amazon Music Unlimited.

“Younger generations were typically most popular with subscriptions of all types,” the study concludes.

“Gen Zers spent nearly twice as much on subscriptions as the other generations (especially on food subscriptions), and at least 80% of Gen Zers had subscriptions in four of the five essential subscription categories,” according to the study.

“As a result, it’s safe to assume that paying for subscriptions is growing in popularity, with no signs of abating anytime soon.”