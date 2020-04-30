Netflix back online across the UK and Europe after ‘something went wrong’ error message

Netflix is back online after an outage left hundreds of thousands of people across Britain and western Europe unable to watch their favourite shows.

Users in the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and other European countries were shown the message ‘something went wrong’ when they tried to sign in.

Others received ‘NSES-504’ error messages with viewers desperately grappling to access their TV shows and films of choice.

It came on the same night that Virgin Media experienced a nationwide outage, leaving many Britons unable to get online at all.

DownDetector, which monitors outages, saw users unable to access Netflix from around 7pm UK time.

Virgin Media problems have been persisting since 5pm UK time on Monday.

Though the broadband firm said the problem was fixed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, hundreds of customers were still complaining of issues as of 11am, according to DownDetector.

The coronavirus lockdown has seen a huge spike in demand for streaming services, with people forced to stay in their homes.

But while subscriptions of services such as Netflix are up, the pandemic is proving disastrous for revenue with filming of new content ground to a halt for the foreseeable future.