Netflix subscription prices are rising: How much and why is the streaming service raising its prices?

Fans anticipating the final season of “Ozark” will fork over a few more dollars to learn Marty Byrde’s fate.

That’s because, according to multiple reports, the popular streaming service raised its monthly subscription prices by as much as (dollar)2 on Friday.

According to a report on Yahoo.com, the decision was made in response to increased competition from “rivals such as HBO Max and Disney.”

Netflix has 213.56 million global subscribers, up 9% from a year ago, according to the report. However, the increase comes amid concerns that the company will miss its fourth-quarter subscriber forecast.

According to the report, the company has increased its content spending from (dollar)17 billion in 2021 to (dollar)22 billion in 2022.

So, after the new rates, how much will the service cost?

According to reports, the basic plan will be increased by (dollar)1 to 9.99 per month.

The standard plan would increase by (dollar)1.50 per month to (dollar)15.49, while the premium plan would increase by (dollar)2 to (dollar)19.99 per month.