Netflix Tests Shuffle Play to See if You Really Will Watch Any Old Rubbish

Netflix is perhaps planning to delegate the what-to-watch decision making process to an algorithm that can be blamed when the thing turns out to be rubbish, as it’s been found testing a “shuffle play” option that picks one of its random gems out for the viewer all by itself.

Images show it in the wild, with the first trialists already baffled by the very concept of sitting down to watch something chosen entirely at random in order to justify the monthly direct debit. The company says it’s only testing this approach on TV-level devices, and is currently collecting feedback on the idea. Which should be numerous variations on the theme “why?”

No doubt there’s some cleverness going on that notices you watched this and then picks something else from the same category, even though that’s a process we’re all perfectly capable of performing manually. [TechCrunch]