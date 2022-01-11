Netflix’s After Life Series 3 has a release date, cast, and trailer.

Netflix’s After Life Series 3: Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

From January 14, the final series will be available to stream on Netflix.

The third season of After Life will be available on Netflix in just a few days.

Ricky Gervais’ black comedy drama, which he wrote and created, has become a huge hit with fans all over the world since its premiere in 2019.

However, the actor and comedian has confirmed that this will be the final season, as he returns as local journalist Tony for the final time.

When it was revealed that the show had been viewed nearly 100 million times, Ricky teased that “season three is gonna be even bigger” on Twitter last month.

So there you have it: everything you need to know about the third season of After Life.

Following the death of his wife Lisa, Tony, a local journalist in the fictional town of Tambury, finds his world turned upside down in After Life.

Following his loss, he is overcome with grief, falls into a depression, and holds the entire world responsible for what has occurred.

In the second season, Tony’s father (played by David Bradley) passes away in a nursing home.

The plot for the third series has been kept under wraps, but the trailer teases that it will pick up where the second series left off, as Tony mentions in the clip that he is going on a trip to scatter his father’s ashes.

The third and final season of After Life will be available on Netflix starting January 14th.

On the same day, all episodes will be available to watch online.

If you haven’t seen the previous two seasons, you can watch them all on Netflix.

Diane Morgan (Motherland, Mandy) reprises her role as Tony’s colleague Kath in the new series, which also stars Tony Way as fellow colleague and best friend Lenny.

Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who) will reprise her role as Anne, a lady Tony encounters on a regular basis when visiting his wife’s grave, alongside Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her) as Tony’s postman and Ashley Jensen, who played Tony’s father’s nurse in the first two series.

Kerry Godliman (Derek, Bad Move) reprises her roles as Tony’s wife Lisa and Tom in the new photos.

