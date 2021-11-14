Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is already planning a second season.

The live-action remake of

Cowboy Bebop is still a few days away from its Netflix premiere, but the show’s creators are already plotting its sequel.

The 10-episode series will serve as an “expansion” to the original Cowboy Bebop anime, which aired in 1998 and 1999 and starred John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir.

The adaptation’s showrunner, André Nemec, has promised to keep the anime’s essence, and he’s already excited about the project.

He’s so confident in himself that he’s already planning a second season of Cowboy Bebop.

Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Jet Black, Edward, and their trusty corgi Ein were bounty hunters in the first Cowboy Bebop.

While traveling through space in their ship, the Bebop, the group frequently found themselves in perilous situations.

Along the way, Spike had dangerous encounters with his nemesis, a criminal known as Vicious.

More than a decade later, the bounty hunters will return, this time in a live-action format.

Rather than remaking the original Cowboy Bebop episodes, Nemec promised to tell new stories set in the anime universe.

“We’ll never tаke the original аnime away from the purists,” says the narrator.

“It will always exist out there,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “However, I’m very enthusiastic about the stories we’re telling.” I believe we’ve done an excellent job of not deviаting from the canon in any way, but rather providing some аdditional glimpses into the world that has already been created.

Netflix’s original series premiered on November 19th.

The first episode of Cowboy Bebop will air.

The original Cowboy Bebop aired for only one season, but Nemec wants to continue with his version.

I attended the Netflix premiere event in November.

The showrunner revealed on November 11 that Season 2 has “big plans.” “We definitely know where we want to go, and I’m excited that we’ll be able to tell those stories,” she says.

To The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I’m crossing my fingers for more Cowboy Bebop.”

Of course, Netflix has yet to confirm anything about Cowboy Bebop Season 2, so Nemec’s plans are just that: speculation.

