Netflix’s Love Is Blind reunion snap teases which couples have gone the distance 2 years on

Are Jessica & Mark still a thing? Have Gianna and Damian stopped arguing? The question on everyone’s lips has Jessica stopped letting her dog drink red wine?

Netflix sensation Love Is Blind has arguably become the car-crash reality television that everybody wants to watch.

However, the show came to an end this week with the ultimate wedding episode, revealing which couples decided to marry one another after a sensational six weeks.

After confessing their love to strangers, brides running away and dogs strangely drinking red wine from a glass – the show has seen everything with nothing being off-limits.

Before the hotly anticipated reunion show airs, two years after filming the original season – Netflix has released a teaser snap of the cast sitting down alongside presenters Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix confirmed the reunion show by tweeting: “The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn’t end there…

“On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey.”

With the careful placing of certain cast members, the photo somewhat confirms which couples have stayed together and which couples have sadly split up.

It appears that Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are still going strong as they sat alongside one another on the sofa with Cameron’s arm around Lauren.

But, it appears that Lauren wasn’t too keen on having his arm around her.

Amber and Mike also teased that they were still an item as they shared a physical connection.

But, Kenny Barnes and Kelly didn’t look too promising with the pair not being sat close to one another.

Eyes were also glued to Jessica who was gazing towards her long-lost beau Barnett and not Mark – who was stood at the opposite side of the room.

Mark sat next to Amber who had said goodbye to her brunette locks and turned to a blonde look.

Diamond and Carlton also sat far apart and it seems as though they haven’t made up following their row in Cancun.

Despite their heated relationship, Damian and Gianna were stood close to each other suggesting they could also be a couple still.

Fans instantly flooded Twitter speculating on who are still together.

One said: “Cameron and Lauren are the only ones who look even remotely together, and I hope so I loved them”.

While a second claimed: “I think it’s safe to say from this picture that Jessica and Mark do NOT, in fact, make it”.

Meanwhile, a third added: “Kelly and Kenny keeping miles apart… I knew it!”

Love Is Blind is available to watch on Netflix.