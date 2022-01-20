Netflix’s rapid growth indicates that nearly everyone who wants a subscription already has one.

Netflix’s rapid expansion suggests that nearly everyone who wants a subscription already has one.

— Netflix’s subscriber growth was disappointing in the final three months of last year, a trend that management expects to continue in the new year as tougher competition undercuts the video streaming leader.

During the October-December period, the Los Gatos, California-based company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers, slightly less than management had predicted.

According to FactSet Research, in addition to announcing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Netflix also forecasted a 2.5 million subscriber increase in the first three months of this year, far below analysts’ expectations of a 4 million increase.

Netflix’s stock price plummeted by nearly 19% in extended trading after the disappointing news was released, extending a two-month-long decline.

It came at the end of a difficult year for Netflix, which had reaped huge profits during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, which drove homebound people to Netflix.

Netflix added 18.2 million global subscribers in 2021, the slowest annual growth rate in five years.

It was announced after Netflix surpassed 36 million subscribers in 2020.

The service now has nearly 222 million subscribers worldwide, far outnumbering any other video streaming service.

However, in recent years, other services backed by deep-pocketed rivals such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple have made inroads, and a slew of other networks have jumped into video streaming in an attempt to capture eyeballs and a piece of household budgets.

One of the reasons Netflix decided to enter the video game market last year was the escalating competition.

While acknowledging in its quarterly shareholder letter that competition is having a “marginal” impact on its growth, Netflix emphasized that its service is still thriving in every country where it is available.

Even as subscriber growth slows, the company is doing well financially.

In the fourth quarter, Netflix earned (dollar)607 million, or (dollar)1.33 per share, up 12% from the same period the previous year.

Revenue increased by 16 percent to (dollar)7.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

Investors, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly concerned that Netflix’s popularity may be reaching a nadir.

Netflix’s stock price has plummeted by more than 30% from its peak of around (dollar)700 in…

