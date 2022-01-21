Netflix’s stock has dropped 20% so far in 2022, as the streaming service has only added 2.5 million subscribers.

Netflix’s stock has dropped 20% this year as the streaming service has only added 2.5 million subscribers so far in 2022.

Despite having one of the strongest catalogues of original content since its launch, the streaming service’s subscriber growth has slowed.

Netflix’s stock dropped nearly 20% after the company warned that subscriber growth would slow significantly.

The world’s largest streaming service announced that it only added 2.5 million subscribers in the first three months of this year, far fewer than the 4 million it added at the same time last year and far below analyst expectations.

The slowdown in subscriber growth is concerning for Netflix because the streaming service has amassed one of the strongest catalogs of original content since its launch, including the hit show Squid Game and the film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.

Netflix stated that increasing competition among streaming services such as DisneyPlus, HBO Max, and others “may be affecting our marginal growth in some ways.”

Netflix’s competitors are pouring billions of dollars into developing new shows to compete with it.

According to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), its total number of paying subscribers increased by only 18 million in 2021 compared to 37 million in 2020.

The total number of paying customers now stands at nearly 222 million.

There are growing concerns that the massive numbers of people who signed up to watch the company’s content during the 2020 lockdowns are now returning to more regular routines, even as the companies spend billions of dollars on new shows to attract and retain viewers.

Netflix said that the amount it was spending had slashed its profits to 8% in the last three months of 2021, down from 14% a year before.

“Competition… has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all over the world develop their own streaming offering,” according to Netflix.

Although the increased competition “may be affecting our marginal growth,” the company claims it is still growing in every country where its competitors have launched.

“For now, we’re just like staying calm and trying to figure (it) out,” said joint chief executive Reed Hastings, as the stock sell-off wiped out a fifth of Netflix’s value.

Netflix also mentioned that some of its much-anticipated content had been late in arriving.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

