Netflix’s The House is more nauseating than terrifying.

Netflix’s The House is more nauseating than haunting.

Enda Walsh’s stop-motion anthology script tells three eerie stories that feel too light and uneven.

Everyone is in possession of something.

Clowns are a source of amusement for some.

Spiders are one of them.

Some moviegoers can handle horror, while others cringe at the thought of gore or can’t stand jump scares.

It’s creepy animation for me.

I’m not sure why, but that creeping sense of the uncanny has always sent shivers down my spine, from The Nightmare Before Christmas to Coraline.

Enter The House, a new Netflix stop-motion anthology film about a house that is monstrous to its inhabitants for no apparent reason.

It tells three distinct and disturbing stories over the course of the house’s history, and its aesthetic is, admittedly, stunning.

Its attention to detail, whether it’s the strange dancing parasites (yes) or the enveloping shadows of a dark room, gives it a lived-in feel.

Then there’s the characters’ button-eyes and felt faces, whether human or anthropomorphized rats, which immediately elicit a prickly sense of unease.

Each of the three parts is written by the same person – playwright Enda Walsh – and seems to revolve around the hopes and disappointments of home ownership.

The first, directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, tells the story of an impoverished family (voiced by Matthew Goode and Mia Goth) who are led to believe that a beautiful new home is being built for them by a mysterious architect, only to discover that it is a monstrous and unnatural place inhabited by malignant forces.

In the second segment, when a rat-cum-property-developer tries to sell the house but can’t get rid of the vermin, the sense of the inexplicable and strange only grows – like a bug infestation.

The rat is voiced by none other than Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, but the black humour is kept at bay by the feeling that the bugs are getting their revenge.

After all, it is their home.

The second segment, directed by Swedish animator Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, has a cleaner, less overtly “creepy” handmade style than the first, but the dark conclusion is no less unsettling.

The third (and, most likely, the weakest) story

