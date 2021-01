Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2021 shows an empty street in Haarlem, the Netherlands. A curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19 came into force in the Netherlands between 9 pm on Saturday and 4:30 am on Sunday and is scheduled to remain in force every night until Feb. 9. In addition, the Netherlands will suspend all flights from Great Britain, South Africa and South American countries as of Saturday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)