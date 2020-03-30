Netherlands reports over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, highest daily death toll

THE HAGUE, March 29 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands have reached 10,866 with 1,104 new cases reported in one day, while the death toll from the disease increased by 132 to 771, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on Sunday.

The death toll was the highest single-day statistics so far in the country after Friday’s 112 and Saturday’s 93.

Meanwhile, another 529 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients so far to 3,483.

The RIVM has repeated over the last few days that the numbers of the hospitalized and the deaths are increasing slower than what would be expected without measures taken.

“In a few days we can conclude whether the flattening of the number of hospitalized patients and the number of deaths among reported patients is real and how well the measures taken — keeping distance, limiting social contact, washing hands, are working,” the RIVM stated.

The Dutch government is expected to discuss the current situation of the coronavirus in the country and the effects of the measures on Tuesday and will decide on possible additional measures for the forthcoming period.