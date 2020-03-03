Netherlands’ Roest clinches third consecutive ISU World All-round title

OSLO, March 1 (Xinhua) — Netherlands’ Patrick Roest clinched gold medal at the at the Combined ISU World Sprint/All-round Championships on Sunday, winning his third consecutive World All-round title.

Roest won three of the four races in the two day’s all-round events. With a 1.07 gap over second-ranked Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway, Roest led the 1,500m in 1:44.41 to increase his advantage before sealed the victory by winning the 1,0000m in 13:02.45.

Roest claimed the gold with an overall total of 147.880 points, the silver went to Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Japan’s Seitaro Ichinohe took the bronze.

Ireen Wust added anther all-around gold, which is her seventh World All-round title, for the Netherlands at the Norwegian venue.

The 33-year-old olympic champion raced a track record in 1:53.89 to win the 1,500m and finished second in the 5,000m.

Canada’s Ivanie Blondie took the sliver, which is the first Canadian female all-round medal since 2012. Antoinette de Jong had the bronze.

Japan led the tournament’s medal ranking with two golds, a silver and a bronze.