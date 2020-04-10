Netherlands: Virus cases pass 20,000, deaths near 2,300

ANKARA

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has crossed 20,000, while the death toll is nearly 2,300, authorities announced on Wednesday.

A total of 969 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the total to 20,549, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Of the total, 7,735 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 308 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll moved to 2,248 after 147 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

After appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.44 million cases have been reported worldwide, with Europe being the worst-hit continent.

The global death toll is over 83,400 and more than 308,100 people have recovered around the world so far.