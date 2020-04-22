Netherlands: Virus cases pass 34,000, deaths near 4,000

ANKARA

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands is now above 34,000 and the death toll is nearly 4,000, authorities said on Tuesday.

A total of 729 new COVID-19 cases raised the overall count to 34,134, while 165 fatalities brought the death toll to 3,916, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report,” the RIVM said in its daily update.

There are currently 9,897 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country, with 118 more admissions reported on Tuesday.

“The number of new reports of hospitalized patients per day still shows a declining trend. The same applies to the number of reported deceased patients,” the RIVM said.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll close to 172,000 and nearly 660,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.