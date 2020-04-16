Netherlands: Virus cases top 28,000, deaths over 3,000

ANKARA

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands has crossed 3,000 and confirmed cases now climbed to over 28,000, authorities announced on Wednesday.

A total of 734 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the tally to 28,153, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Currently, 9,127 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 188 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll moved up to 3,134 after 189 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred over the last 24 hours.”

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

Globally, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions, infecting nearly 2 million people, and killing over 128,000 worldwide since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Nearly 501,000 people have recovered.