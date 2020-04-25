Netherlands: Virus death toll crosses 4,000

ANKARA

The death toll from coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in the Netherlands, authorities said on Wednesday.

With 138 more fatalities the death toll rose to 4,054, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Meanwhile, the tally of cases rose to 34,842 with 708 new cases.

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report,” the RIVM said in its daily update.

There are currently 10,021 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country, with 124 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

“The number of new reports of hospitalized patients per day still shows a declining trend. The same applies to the number of reported deceased patients,” the RIVM said.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.58 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll close to 179,000 and over 696,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.