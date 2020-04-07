Netherlands: Virus deaths top 2,000, cases near 20,000

ANKARA

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands is now over 2,000 and the number of cases is almost 20,000, authorities announced on Tuesday.

A total of 234 more fatalities were confirmed in the country, raising the death toll to 2,101, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Overall cases are now up to 19,580 after 777 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the total, 7,427 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 292 more admissions reported on Tuesday.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

The situation in the Netherlands is similar to neighboring Belgium, where the death toll crossed 2,000 and overall cases went past 22,000 on Tuesday.

After appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.36 million cases have been reported worldwide, with Europe being the worst-hit continent.

The global death toll is over 76,300 and more than 292,100 people have recovered around the world so far.