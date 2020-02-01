New $90million Bunnings store to be built under hotel – which will serve its famous snags

Construction has begun on a new Bunnings store and hotel hybrid, where the breakfast menu will include the hardware giant’s classic sausage sizzle.

The new $90 million multi-level Bunnings at Doncaster, Melbourne, is expected to be completed by December 2020.

A Mercure hotel containing 183 rooms will be built above the hardware store at a cost of $70 million.

The site will cover 11,000 square metres and the hotel will include a gym, restaurant, secure parking and a rooftop pool.

Guests will also have the option of room service – with the all-you-can-eat breakfast option including the famous ‘Bunnings sausage’.

Bunnings Acting General Manager for Property, Garry James, said the company was thrilled to be part of an evolving neighbourhood.

‘We are always looking at opportunities to innovate the design of our stores and we have a number of different formats that cater for the local markets where we operate,’ he said.

‘There’s no cookie cutter approach – we always assess the local need and what can be achieved in a space.’

Accor Pacific’s Chief Operating Officer Simon McGrath said they were excited construction had finally begun.

‘We are delighted to commence construction on this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster – our first ever hotel built atop a Bunnings Warehouse,’ he said.

In a 2019 interview Mr McGrath also touted the project as a ‘world first’.

‘With the Victorian Government focused on decentralising business outside of the CBD, Doncaster has been identified as a growing pocket of Melbourne in need of new hotel supply,’ he said in December.

The site is expected to employ up to 180 in the Bunnings Warehouse alone.

Bunnings Warehouse currently has 267 across Australia and New Zealand with revenue of $13.2 billion.

But not everyone is celebrating the development – with many locals angry at such a large scale project.

‘Someone needs to answer for all this unbridled development. So much more traffic congestion in the area, meanwhile the council keeps issuing parking fines,’ Ben Frawley wrote on Facebook.

Sandra Davies had similar sentiments.

‘All part of the Doncaster Hill strategy. With no thought for the added traffic, parking etc that the extra apartments bring. And the council brings in the extra rates all these people bring,’ she wrote.