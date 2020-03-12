New adidas tech gadget lets footballers become real life FIFA 20 stars

Adidas GMR gives gamers the chance to improve their FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team overall rating through real-world play using an insole, the Jacquard by Google Tag

Adidas have managed to bridge the gap between gaming and real-world football with their latest technology.

Jacquard by Google are using advanced machine-learning algorithms to give players in-game rewards on FIFA 20.

Players will impact their virtual performance by using the adidas GMR insole, which can be placed within any type of footwear.

The technology recognises actual physical movements footballers make on-pitch.

These include a player’s kicks, shot power, distance and speed on-pitch.

Through EA Sports FIFA Mobile, exclusive in-game rewards can be unlocked and Ultimate Team overall ratings can be improved depending on the player’s real-life ability.

Gamers on PlayStation or Xbox can compete in leaderboards too with the first of its kind gaming technology.

Once the insole is in place, the technology will enable players to complete challenges on the street or pitch.

Completing different challenges and hitting longer-term milestones will see users then earn rewards and improve their Ultimate Team.

Among the various challenges is Master Finisher, which sees players take 40 powerful shots in the penalty box within a week to earn coins and skill boosts in their FIFA Mobile game.

In terms of the leaderboard rankings, players would get the chance to earn bragging rights over friends as their hardest shot in that challenge would be listed for others to see.

Speaking on behalf of adidas, Moritz Kloetzner, Director of Business Development for adidas Football, said: “adidas is committed to innovation that enables an athlete’s game, regardless of the game they play. adidas GMR lives at the intersection of gaming and the material world because that’s where the audience is.

“By exploring and challenging traditional approaches to product development, alongside Jacquard by Google and EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile, we have been able to equip players with a whole new way to use their creativity for the betterment of sport.”

Matt Lafreniere, EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile Producer, added: “We are always looking at how we can bring new experiences to our players that bridge the real-world of football with our virtual world in FIFA Mobile.

“With adidas GMR, we are debuting a new way to progress in the game, enabling players to grow their Ultimate Team in FIFA Mobile through the game they love, both on and off the pitch.”

Today’s launch sees adidas GMR made available on their website and in select stores for £29.95.